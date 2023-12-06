Armed Forces Flag Day 2023: Know Date, History & Significance Of The Day Honouring Indian Soldiers |

Each year, the Armed Forces Flag Day, also known as the Flag Day of India, is commemorated to honour Indian soldiers and veterans in the armed forces. Since 1949, this day has been observed on December 7 in the country. Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday. The main aim of the day is to create awareness about the difficulties faced by the families of armed forces soldiers.

Supporting those injured in battle, taking care of current military personnel and their families, and aiding ex-servicemen and their families with resettlement and welfare, are the three main causes that Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 focuses on.

As we approach the Armed Forces Flag Day 2023, here's what you should know about its date, history and significance. Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 will be celebrated on Thursday, December 7 this year.

History of Armed Forces Flag Day

Following India's independence, the government recognized the necessity to look after the well-being of its defense personnel. On August 28, 1949, a group under the defense minister decided to have a Flag Day every December 7.

The main idea was to give out small flags to people and collect donations in return. This day reminds everyone that the citizens should support the families and relatives of the armed forces who protect the nation.

Significane of Armed Forces Flag Day

The Armed Forces Flag Day is a tribute to the brave soldiers who have fought and are still fighting at our borders to keep our country safe. It's a day to honor these soldiers and their families who have played a vital role in these sacrifices.

This day is a special time to show respect for the courage and sacrifices made by the armed forces and veterans of the Indian military. Flag Day emphasizes our commitment to caring for our soldiers injured in war, the families of brave soldiers, and the families of those who sacrificed their lives for the country.