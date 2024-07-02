'Are Mausi, Moral Victory Toh Hai Naa': PM Modi Invokes Sholay Film's Dialogue As He Hits Out At Congress In Lok Sabha

PM Modi used an iconic dialogue from the film Sholay to take a dig at the Congress party in Lok Sabha on July 2 during his reply | X | YOUTUBE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 2) invoked a memorable scene and dialogue from the iconic Hindi movie 'Sholay' to mock and take a dig at the Congress during his speech in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi said that despite losing the Lok Sabha polls for a third time, the Congress party's excuse was -- "mausi ji, it is a moral victory after all".

"The statements of Congress leaders have even surpassed film Sholay. You all would remember Mausi ji from the film. "Teesri baar toh haare hain par Mausi ji, moral victory toh hai na (we have lost third time but Mausi ji, it is a moral victory)," said Modi amid laughter from the ruling BJP members even as the Opposition MPs kept raising 'Manipur' slogans.

"Arey Mausi 13 rajyon mein zero seat aayi hai par hero to hai na (Mausi, we got zero seats in 13 states but I am a hero)," he said.

"Party ki lutiya toh duboyi hai, arey Mausi party abhi saansein toh le rahi hai (Have sunk the party but it is still breathing)," Modi said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The script or screenplay for Sholay was written by the legendary duo of Salim-Javed. Salim Khan, the co-script writer of Sholay is also considered close to PM Modi. He even attended his first swearing in ceremony in 2014 with his son and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Salim Khan had also launched the Urdu version of PM Modi's website.

His reference was to the iconic comic scene from 'Sholay' in which Amitabh Bachchan's character goes to speak with the 'mausi' (aunt) of the character played by Hema Malini who is wooed by his friend played by Dharmendra in the film. He seeks Malini's hand for marriage with his friend played by Dharmendra and keeps mentioning the bad qualities or vices of his friend while also defending them simultaneously, giving hilarious reasons.

Watch The Legendary Scene Below:

"Do not try to drown the mandate in the intoxication or arrogance of fake victory. Understand and accept the mandate of the people," PM Modi said to Congress in the Lok Sabha.