'Appointment of Bhupesh Baghel as election observer is a walkover of Congress in UP assembly polls': BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik

Raipur: Amid increasing possibilities of change in guard in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was appointed as election observer for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

A letter signed by Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal dated October 2, states that he was assigned as election observer for UP.

UP assembly elections impact overall political equations in the country, we are aware but the escalation of Baghel's position has started a new controversy.

Baghel supporters within Congress party visualized it as an increase in his stature meanwhile, major opposition party BJP branded it as a walkover of Congress Party in UP elections.

While speaking to FPJ over phone, leader of opposition Dharamlal Kaushik said, after becoming Chief Minister wherever Congress assigned Baghel important tasks, it resulted into major failure especially related to elections. In short it is a walkover in UP polls, Kaushik said.

He was made observer for Assam elections, Congress miserably failed there. He was made ‘Star Campaigner’ for Bihar and Bengal elections and postured as a strong emerging OBC leader. In Bengal we are aware of Congress performance and in Bihar he failed even to woo Kurmi voters , Kaushik said.

Congress fielded him in Delhi, the result is before us, he added.

As far as the assembly result of Chhattisgarh is concerned, we are in power in the state for three consecutive terms. Baghel and Congress party leaders conspired against us. They mislead the public by making false promises. However, his Chhattisgarh development model was rejected in other states.

As far as elections of UP are considered, CM’s father’s ‘Volga’ related statement had done irreparable damage, the senior BJP leader said.

I don’t want to say much about CM’s stature in Congress party – it can be understood the person under whose abled leadership 70 seats were claimed to be conquered in 90 member assembly, and even after that not more than a month passed he has to field its supporting MLAs, Mayors, Corporation heads in Delhi, and none of the decision making leaders such as Sonia, Rahul, or, Priyanka wants to meet them, signifies the leader’s importance in party, Kaushik commented.

He also indicated on October 7 something will happen in Delhi. However, CM Baghel was nothing more than poll expense funder in UP elections, Kaushik commented.

However, Congress Communication Department Head Shailesh Nitin strongly criticized terming Kaushik statements highly objectionable.

Before commenting anything over CM Baghel, he must introspect about BJP performance in Chhattisgarh assembly 2018 elections. Similar results will be repeated in UP elections.

Meanwhile, internal sources within Congress said, CM’s parliamentary advisor Rajesh Tiwari was made AICC secretary attached with Priyanka Gandhi six months back, he was also made in-charge for UP elections. For the last two months the media consultant Ruchir Garg, and Political Consultant Vinod Verma are looking-after the training programme of sector in-charge and polling booth management for UP elections. In that context, CM’s stature has increased.

Saturday, October 02, 2021