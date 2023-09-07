AP News: Posters Announcing Reward Of ₹10 Lakh To Whoever Slaps Udhayanidhi Stalin Emerge In Vijayawada

Posters emerge in Andhra Pradesh | Twitter

Vijayawada: Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin is facing criticism from all over the country over his controversial remarks against Sanatan Dharma. Earlier, Ayodhya seer Sant Paramhans Acharya announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore to whoever beheads Udhayanidhi Stalin. Now, posters have emerged all over Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada announcing a reward of Rs 10 lakh to whoever slaps the DMK leader, who is also the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma with diseases

Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma with diseases like dengue and malaria and said that it should be eradicated. He is facing the ire of BJP leaders and also leaders from other parties over his remarks against Sanatan Dharma. However, Udhayanidhi said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) twisted his statement regarding Sanatan Dharma. He said that he never called for genocide.

Paramhans Acharya announced a reward of Rs 10 crore

Ayodhya seer Sant Paramhans Acharya in a video said that whoever beheads Udhayanidhi Stalin will get a reward of Rs 10 crore from him. He also symbolically beheaded Udhayanidhi Stalin with a sword in the video and also lit the picture of the leader. After the announcement of reward from the seer, posters have emerged in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada stating a reward of Rs 10 lakh to whoever slaps Udhayanidhi Stalin. An edited picture of Udhayanidhi Stalin can also be seen on the poster with a slipper on his face.

Authorities are now removing posters

Authorities are now removing the banner and posters announcing rewards for slapping Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin from all over the city. The authorities have now launched a probe to enquire about who has put up the posters against the leader. Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the BJP is taking legal action against him over fake news. He also slammed the BJP government and said that the fascist government has done nothing in the past nine years.

