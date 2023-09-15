'Anti-Sanatana’: TN BJP Leaders Slam Stalin Govt After Video Showing Ganesh Idols Makers Pleading Officers Not To Seal Godown Goes Viral

Photo courtesy: X

A heart wrenching video showing poor makers of Ganesh idols from Rajasthan begging officers from the pollution control board to not seal their godown in Tamil Nadu’s Karur is going viral on social media.

Reports suggest that civic body claims that the manufacturers openly flouted the government ban by making Ganesh idols using Plaster of Paris (PoP) and other banned chemicals.

However, as per reports, the makers say that they have not used any synthetic paint, but only natural colours. Further, it has been found that they have taken loans and worked throughout the year to make these idols and it is their only source of income.

Tamil Nadu BJP leaders slams DMK govt

Soon after the video went viral on social media platforms, the whole incident took a political turn as several BJP leaders on Friday accused the DMK government in Tamil Nadu of engaging in anti-sanatana activities after the civic body sealed the godown.

Sharing the video on X (formerly known as Twitter) BJP National Secretary and Tamil Nadu in charge, CT Ravi said that it is a hateful agenda against Sanatana Dharma and its followers.

“This video will move any normal person to tears ! In what can be termed as a revenge attack against Hindus, the Tamil Nadu government has sealed the godown of Ganesha Idol Makers in Karur district. The heart touching appeals and tears did not move the authorities who seem to be in a hurry to implement CM Stalin’s hateful agenda against Sanatana Dharma and its followers. This is the same Stalin who along with his son Udhayanidhi preach about equality and empowerment !” Ravi wrote on X.

"Hurting the feeling of the practitioners of Sanatana Dharma"

Soon after his post, K Annamalai, President of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP, in a similar attack on the Stalin govt said that the DMK is hurting the “ feeling of the practitioners of Sanatana Dharma.”

"By disrupting the business of people dependent on the outcomes our festivities offer, DMK is not only hurting the feelings of the practitioners of Sanatana Dharma but also stopping the multiplier effect in the local economy. With Vinayagar Chaturthi a few days away, this clampdown by the corrupt DMK govt is highly condemnable,” Annamalai wrote on X.