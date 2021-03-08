Anti-conversion bill passed in MP Assembly

Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed by voice vote a bill that checks religious conversions throu­gh marriage or by any other fraudulent means.

The bill earlier replaced the ordinance, cleared by the cabinet in December and promulgated in January, which had provisions of 10 years imprisonment in some cases and hefty fine for violators. On March 1, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra presented the Madhya Pra­desh Freedom of Religion Bill 2021 in the House. After a discussion on the bill, it was passed by voice vote in the Assembly on Monday.

Governor Anandiben Patel on Jan 9 assented the MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance, 2020, which penalised religio­us conversions through frau­d­ulent means.