Anti-CAA protests: Two more die of gunshot wounds; death toll rises to 4 in Guwahati

Two more persons succumbed to gunshot wounds in Assam's Guwahati, taking the toll in police firing during violent protests against the citizenship law to four, officials said on Sunday.

Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Ramen Talukdar told PTI that one person died on Saturday night and another person lost his life on Sunday morning.

"Ishwar Nayak died last night and Abdul Alim succumbed to his injuries this morning," he said.

Twenty seven people were admitted to the hospital with bullet injuries since Wednesday, he added.