Anti-CAA protests 100% politically sponsored: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) are 100 per cent politically sponsored as some parties are trying to draw a wedge between Hindus and Muslims and that "no citizen needs to fear from NRC and CAA".

Shah said that there was no question of a roll back of CAA and out of 400 universities, the agitation is confined to only four while 18 have given only symbolic support to students in the wake of law and order issues and the resultant violence.

The Home Minister made his remarks in an interview to a television channel.

Shah said according to the Nehru Liaquat Pact of 1950, both India and Pakistan are bound to take care of the rights of their respective minorities.