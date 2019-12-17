Big insult to martyrs: Fadnavis slams Uddhav's comparison of Delhi CAA protests to Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday joined the chorus to condemn crackdown on agitating students against the Citizenship Amendment Act and led a blistering attack on the BJP led government at the Centre.

"There is a situation across the country where the manner in which the police entered the campus in Delhi and students were fired on, I was reminded of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. Are we creating a Jallianwala Bagh-like situation in this country by trying to scare students," Thackeray said.

Thackeray said in a country or a state where the youth are angry, there cannot be peace. ‘’The youth are our strength. India will soon be the country with the highest number of youth by 2022. Youth power is a bomb and I request the government not to ignite it," he warned.