Grand Ram Mandir to be built in four months, says Amit Shah

Ranchi: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said a grand Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya within four months.
Speaking at an election meeting at Pakur in Santhal Parganas region, Shah announced all preparations for the construction of the temple has been made and Ram Mandir will be ready within four months.
Home Minister said every Indian all over the globe had a long pending demand for construction of the giant Ram Temple at the birth place of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Their dream would be fulfilled.
He said on November 9, Supreme Court cleared the way for construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya through its historic judgement.
He alleged the Congress was trying to prevent construction of the temple and delayed its even in the Supreme Court. Making a blistering attack on Congress, Shah asked its leader Kapil Sibal why he sought to drag the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court.
Not long ago, the Supreme Court gave its ruling on Ayodhya, there was a demand of Indians from all over the world for 100 years that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi, he said. "I want to tell you that the Supreme Court verdict has come, a grand Ram temple touching the sky is going to be built in Ayodhya within 4 months," Shah said.
The BJP president asked the people to be on guard against "traitors" like Mir Jafar, alleging the Congress could neither develop the country and secure its borders nor honour the sentiments of the people.
Home Minister referred to the agitation against CAA in different parts of the country and alleged TMC, AAP and Congress were inciting violence .He assured the nation, citizenship of none would be snatched, but granted. He equated the opposition parties with Mir Jafar and said it was because of Mir Jafar, the Britishers grabbed power over India.
Mir Jafar in 1757 had sided with the Britishers and did not support Siraj ud-Daulah, the last Nawab of Bengal. In this context, he praised the local tribals of Santhal Parganas and said the tribal freedom fighters had launched Santal Hul (revolution) against the Britishers.
Amit Shah reiterated the achievements of the Narendra Modi government since May this year and said BJP led government took bold decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, scrapped article 370, abolished triple talaq , introduced NRC and NAA.
He addressed another election meeting at Poraiyahat in Godda district,also in Santhal Parganas.
