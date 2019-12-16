Grand Ram Mandir to be built in four months, says Amit Shah

Ranchi: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said a grand Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya within four months.

Speaking at an election meeting at Pakur in Santhal Parganas region, Shah announced all preparations for the construction of the temple has been made and Ram Mandir will be ready within four months.

Home Minister said every Indian all over the globe had a long pending demand for construction of the giant Ram Temple at the birth place of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Their dream would be fulfilled.

He said on November 9, Supreme Court cleared the way for construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya through its historic judgement.

He alleged the Congress was trying to prevent construction of the temple and delayed its even in the Supreme Court. Making a blistering attack on Congress, Shah asked its leader Kapil Sibal why he sought to drag the Ram Janmabhoomi case in the Supreme Court.