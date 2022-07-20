Female sub-inspector run over by a van in Ranchi; driver held

Another cop mowed down, female sub-inspector crushed to death in Ranchi |

A female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno was mowed down to death allegedly during a vehicle check, last night following which the police arrested one accused person in the matter.

She was posted as incharge of Tupudana Police station.

Speaking to ANI today morning, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaushal Kishore said, "She (Topno) received information that a vehicle is transporting the cattles. When she tried to stop, the driver dashed at her deliberately. She was declared dead in the hospital." "The accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized," the police officer said.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

In another incident in Haryana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surendra Singh Bishnoi was mowed down by a truck while probing illegal stone-mining in Nuh district.

Jharkhand | A female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno mowed down to death during vehicle check, last night. She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. Accused has been arrested and vehicle has been seized: SSP Ranchi — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022

Police officer, Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate a case of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being allegedly run over by a dumper driver.

Nuh Police official informed ANI today in this case and said, "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. A search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. More details are awaited." Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi and said the culprits will not be spared.

He said strict action will be taken against the mining mafia in the state."We will control the mining mafia in the state and the culprits will not be spared. Strict action will be taken against them," he said.

Khattar said police posts will be created near mining areas and the destination of mining vehicles and their equipment will also be fixed.