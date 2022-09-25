Ankita Bhandari died due to drowning, received blunt force trauma: Autopsy report

On Saturday, the post-mortem was conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh. After the post-mortem her remains were given to her family to be cremated. |

Ankita Bhandari's post-mortem result was released on Saturday, as per the report suffocation from drowning was Ankita Bhandari's cause of death. The report also revealed that there were injuries discovered on the corpse before to death that were consistent with blunt force trauma.

On Saturday, the post-mortem was conducted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh. After the post-mortem her remains were given to her family to be cremated.

Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at the Vanantara resort in Lakshman Jhula area, had been missing since September 18. On Friday, September 23, three people including a BJP leader's son were arrested for her killing.

Reportedly, Bhandari was killed by Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP minister Vinod Arya and others after an altercation; they were arrested on Friday.