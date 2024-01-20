Animal Cruelty In Delhi: 6 Puppies Brutally Murdered In Mayur Vihar, One of Them Beheaded

Representational Image |

New Delhi, January 20: In yet another case of animal brutality, unknown persons killed six puppies in Delhi. One of the puppies was beheaded by the accused. The brutally killed puppies were found in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Extension 1. A complaint has been lodged in connection with the case. The cops are conducting preliminary investigation. No arrest has been made in the matter.

According to the residents, drug addicts could be behind the killings of the six puppies. The bodies of the dogs have been sent for post-mortem. Earlier this month, a stray dog was beaten to death by a man in Ludhiana because his car cover had been damaged by the canine. Those involved in cruelty on animals are often booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

About Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960

Enacted in 1960, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act broadly prohibits inflicting unnecessary pain or suffering on any living creature, encompassing acts like beating, neglect, cruel transportation, and inappropriate experimentation. The Act empowers individuals to report such cruelty and establishes the Animal Welfare Board of India to oversee its implementation.

The Section 11 of the Act states that first-time offenders face fines of Rs 10 to Rs 50, while subsequent offenses within three years can result in fines of Rs 25 to Rs 100 or imprisonment for up to three months, or both. If the accused is booked under Section 428 of the Indian Penal Code, s/he could face imprisonment for up to two years.