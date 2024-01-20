VIDEO: Pitbull Brutally Attacks Baby Girl After Snatching Her From Grandfather's Lap In Burari; Minor Receives 18 Stitches, 3 Fractures | Twitter

Burari: In a shocking incident, a girl was brutally attacked by a pitbull dog in Delhi's Burari area. There are reports that the dog snatched the one-and-a-half-year-old girl from her grandfather's lap and dragged her. The horrific incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The baby girl got 18 stitches and suffered 3 fractures

There are reports that the baby girl got 18 stitches and suffered 3 fractures on her leg. The girl was admitted to the hospital for 17 days. The incident ocurred on Tuesday (January 2).

The horrific incident was caught on CCTV camera

The horrific incident was caught on CCTV camera and the video of the incident is going viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that the owner of the dog and other people are trying to rescue the girl from the dog, they are seen trying their best to separate the pitbull from the baby girl. It took almost a minute for 6-7 people and the owner of the dog to rescue the girl.

Many people gathered at the spot

Many people gathered at the spot on hearing the commotion and started to rescue the baby girl from the dog. They were not able to separate the innocent child from the grip of the pitbull dog. Pitbull dogs are banned in India, yet many people keep this temperamental breed as pets. Many incidents of pitbull attacks have come to the fore in the recent past. They have suffered serious injuries in the dog attack.

A seven-year-old girl suffered critical injury after being attacked by her neighbour's dog

In an earlier incident, a seven-year-old girl suffered critical injury after being attacked by her neighbour's dog in Rohini area. There are reports that the incident unfolded on January 9 and the girl was attacked by an American Bully dog after which she suffered injuries to her right shoulder.

The dog attacked the girl while she was playing outside her house

The dog attacked the girl while she was playing outside her house in the area. The American Bully breed is extremely dangerous and many incidents have come to light from India and abroad.