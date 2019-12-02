Anek hai Tiger: India's tiger count up by 750 in four years, says Javadekar

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said in the Rajya Sabha that tiger population in the country has increased by 750 in the last four years to 2,976.

Earlier, the country's tiger count was 2,226, he said during the Question Hour in the Upper House.

"Now the tiger count is 2,976. We must be proud of our whole ecological system. Tigers have increased by 750 in last four years ," Javadekar said in reply to a supplementary question.