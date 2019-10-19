Android 10 update is out, includes dark mode, improved privacy settings and more

Google Pixels users receive Android 10 update. Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a and the entire pixel clan received the Android 10 update while others are still waiting for the update.

To find out if your device got the update: Go to settings -> system -> advanced -> system updates

Do remember to back-up your phone before accepting the update. While the new update has fixed most of the bugs, it can cause your device’s battery to drain, apps may crash and new compatibility issues.

5 best features of the Android 10 update are:

Overall Dark Mode

The dark mode helps save up the device’s battery and creates a better viewing experience for users in dim lights, especially during the night. With Android 10, Google makes this system wide and the option to toggle this on and off.

Smart Reply

The device gives you contextual reply options for emails and messages. The update was tried beforehand on Gmail and other apps.

Gesture-based Navigation

The new gesture-based mode of navigation is using a swipe left, swipe right-centric gesture and making use of the edge of the display to call on recently used apps and more.

System Updates through Google Play Store

Android 10 plans to launch security updates through the Google play store instead of the monthly system updates system. However, the primary updates will continue to be released traditionally.

Privacy Settings

The new update improvises on Privacy settings. It will add a privacy menu which controls almost everything one, one can control from app permissions to web and app activity to location history where each app is using which services. Users can also specifically tune their privacy settings for each app.