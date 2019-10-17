Android battery running out? Your Google Assistant is responsible

Google Assistant users are having an unpleasant experience as it drains the Android phone’s battery. Many people are talking about this bug on a social media news aggregation Reddit.

According to News 18, as soon as you say phrases like "Ok, Google," or "Hey, Google" to open the Assistant on one device, it gets activated on another nearby device. The device stays powered indefinitely. This reduces the phone's battery faster. Moreover, this bug is also a threat to security, because the wake-up phrases unlock the device automatically.

A Google Assistant user commented on Reddit saying his phone’s battery drained to 1 per cent because the Google Assistant had remained powered on, hours after the wake-up phrase was used for a Google Home speaker.