 Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 14-Month-Old Baby Succumbs To Injuries After Being Attacked By Stray Dogs In NTR District
Andhra Pradesh Tragedy: 14-Month-Old Baby Succumbs To Injuries After Being Attacked By Stray Dogs In NTR District

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
A Stray Dog | File Pic

NTR (Andhra Pradesh): A fourteen-month-old boy succumbed to injuries after he was attacked by a group of stray dogs in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district, police said.

According to the police, the boy was attacked by a group of stray dogs on Monday while playing outside his house in Model colony of the Penuganchiprolu area.

The boy was rushed to a nearby government hospital in Nandigama but succumbed to his injuries there, they said.

Family Members & Villagers Hold Protest

The family of the victim boy and the villagers protested at the old cinema hall in the Penuganchiprolu area following the boy's death calling for a sustainable solution to the attacks. The protestors also demanded justice on the boy's death.

Gopal Rao, the boy's father, said that a group of stray dogs attacked his son while he was playing outside the house leading to his death. He said that stray dogs were wandering in the village in large numbers.

The villagers said that many parents are now worried about the safety of their children and they are afraid to let them out to play.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

