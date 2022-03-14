Andhra Pradesh: Telugu Desam Party leaders carry liquor bottles, protest against liquor deaths

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislators led by party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh took out a rally outside the state assembly on Monday protesting against Andhra Pradesh government's 'failure' to prevent the illicit liquor deaths in the state.

TDP MLAs and MLCs held placards and raised slogans, terming the liquor deaths as 'government murders'.

Holding liquor bottles in their hands, the TDP lawmakers accused the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime of being responsible for liquor deaths in the past few days in West Godavari.

The TDP alleged, "it was condemnable that the ruling party leaders were trying to portray Jangareddygudem liquor deaths as natural deaths."

According to the party, at least 18 people have died after consuming spurious liquor at Jangareddygudem in West Godavari and three deaths were reported at Doddi in East Godavari. The ruling party remained cold and indifferent, Lokesh alleged.

Advertisement

Families of the victims claimed that they died after consumption of spurious contrymade liquor. Within hours after consuming the liquor, the victims complained of giddiness, vomiting, stomach ache and diarrohea. The victims were aged between 35 and 65 years.

The opposition also raised questions as to why YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government was not fulfilling the complete liquor prohibition promise made by them during the time of the elections.

Meanwhile, five TDP members Payyavula Keshav, Nimmala Rama Naidu, state unit chief and MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Dola Veeranjaneya Swamy-- have been suspended from the assembly.

The opposition leaders were demanding discussion over the liquor death. However, the Speaker refused to hold the discussion and continued with the question hour, leading to protests and the eventual suspension of five TDP leaders.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:26 PM IST