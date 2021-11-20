e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:56 PM IST

Watch video: Scuffle breaks out between TDP supporters & police personnel amid protest against YSRCP leaders in Visakhapatnam

Former Andhra chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu broke down at a news conference, alleging he was humiliated by MLAs of the YSR Congress party.
FPJ Web Desk
TDP supporters stage protest in Visakhapatnam | Photo: Twitter Image

A day after alleged insults and personal insinuations made against his wife by members of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) TDP supporters staged a protest and tried to do final rites of the state govt against YSRCP leaders leading to a scuffle between TDP supporters and police personnel.

Former Andhra chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu broke down at a news conference, alleging he was humiliated by MLAs of the YSR Congress party. He said the MLAs made personal remarks about his wife Bhuvaneswari and vowed not to step into the state assembly until he wins and returns to power.

The walkout comes two days after the Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party lost the Kuppam municipality election for the first time in nearly 35 years. Kuppam is Naidu’s constituency.

"I have been bearing the insults for the sake of people, but remained calm. Today, they have targeted even my wife. I always lived with honour and for the honour. I can't take it no more," he added.

He said his wife never interfered in politics, but the YSRCP leaders dragged her name and even resorted to character assassination.

Naidu later addressed a press conference, during which he broke down and wept inconsolably, claiming that YSRCP leaders had targeted his wife, dragged her into politics, and “character assassinated” her.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 05:56 PM IST
