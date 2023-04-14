Andhra Pradesh: TDP Leader files plaint against dog for allegedly removing CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's poster | Screengrab

A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Dasari Udaya Sri, has filed a case against a dog for allegedly removing a poster of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A video of the incident, which took place in Vijayawada, has surfaced, showing a dog removing the poster.

However, the complaint has been met with ridicule and criticism from many, questioning the sanity of the TDP leader and finding it absurd to blame a dog for such an offense.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

TDP Leader files complaint

Dasari Udaya Sri, a TDP leader, lodged a complaint against the dog at the Payakaraopet police station, demanding that the "real culprits" be arrested and punished. In her complaint, Udaya Sri expressed that the incident was an insult to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and called for those who instigated the dog to be held responsible. The complaint, filed at the Vijayawada police station, has been seen by some as sarcastic, according to a report.

Criticism of the complaint

The complaint filed by the TDP leader against a dog has been met with criticism from various quarters. Many people have expressed disbelief and amusement at the accusation, viewing it as a frivolous and baseless case, stated another report in Times of India.

Some have questioned the motives behind such a complaint, seeing it as a political stunt or an attempt to gain attention. The incident has also led to discussions on the appropriateness of involving animals in political disputes and legal matters.