Andhra Pradesh: School student enters classroom in 'drunk' state

Andhra Pradesh: A class 9 student of a government school in the state's East Godavari district, reportedly entered classroom in a drunk state at his class drunk.

According to reports, the student - identified as a minor male - had consumed alcohol despite the state government's plans to restrict alcohol consumption in the region. School authorities took to order an inquiry over the incident.

The student had had a drink with his classmates during lunch break. Fellow students who saw this brought the matter to the attention of the headmaster. The boy happened to have a alcohol addict father, after counselling he and the involved was given a transfer certificate, reported CNN news.



Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:02 PM IST