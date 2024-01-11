Andhra Pradesh Horror: 6-Year-Old Girl Chased By 3 Dogs In Guntur; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Screengrab

In a disturbing incident in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, a young girl was chased by stray dogs when she was out walking. A CCTV footage of the horrifying incident was circulated on social media on Thursday.

According to the timestamp on the CCTV footage, the incident involving the 6-year-old girl happened on Tuesday at about 10:37 am. In the footage, the young girl can be seen running away from two dogs who chase her. Later, a third dog joined in to chase the girl as she kept running on the street. At one point, the girl even trips and falls on the road.

Thankfully, a woman chased the stray dogs away and saved the girl from their attack.

Woman chased by stray dogs in Noida

In a similar incident, a pack of stray dogs chased and attacked a woman at a residential society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The incident that happened at the Centurion Park Low Rise apartments came to light after a CCTV footage went viral on social media on January 4.

The footage showed the woman entering the society in Ecotech III, when one dog resting in the middle of the complex barking and walking towards her. However, the woman tried to shoo the dog away as she kept walking. Soon, more dogs arrived and began barking at her and chased her. The woman, who was visibly terrified, tried to get away from the pack of canines and ran outside the society complex gate to save herself.