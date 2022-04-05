Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, second meeting this year

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence in Delhi. Andhra CM gifted a frame of Lord Tirupati Balaji to the Prime Minister during the meet.

Reddy was expected to meet PM Modi around 5 pm and later call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the sources told ANI adding that the Chief Minister would stay overnight in Delhi.

The Chief Minister is likely to take up issues related to the Polavaram project and Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

This is the second meeting of Reddy and Modi this year.

Jagan Mohan's meeting came days before cabinet reshuffle in hsi state cabinet which is likely to be held on April 11

CM of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on PM Narendra Modi in Delhi today.

He may take resignations of the ministers who are going to be dropped. He will assure them that their services will be utilised for other purposes like strengthening the party organisation.

After the Cabinet meeting, the chief mnister will meet Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on April 8 to handover the resignations of the ministers and will also submit list of the new ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet.

After receiving the approval from the Governor, new ministers will be informed about the swearing-in.

On Monday,the chief minister inaugurated 13 new districts. This has doubled the number of districts to 26.

His party YSRCP stormed to power in 2019 with a landslide majority. The party had bagged 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:00 PM IST