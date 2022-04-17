Andhra Pradesh: Clashes break out on Hanuman Jayanti in Kurnool, 15 injured; 20 arrested

Clashes were reported between two communities in Holagunda of Kurnool's Allur in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, atleast 15 people were injured and 20 were arrested after stones were allegedly pelted as clashes broke out between two groups.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per the police, the incident took place during a Hanuman Jayanthi procession. Stone pelting was witnessed when the religious procession was crossing a mosque while playing songs on the DJ.

"Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations in Holagunda in Allur, Kurnool. They used the DJ sets against the advice of the police. When they went near the mosque, police asked them to shut the DJ sets. But, they stopped in front of the mosque and started raising slogans. To this, the people from the Muslim community also started counter-slogans," Kurnool SP, Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, told ANI.

"The police made the VHP members leave the spot. When the procession moved a little away from the mosque, they started playing the DJ sets again. This led to a small altercation between the two groups. Soon, it turned into a situation of stone-pelting. By then, the police force was brought in and the crowd was dispersed. The stone-pelting took place for almost 10 minutes. Based on the footage that we gathered, 20 members have been taken into custody," said the police.

"The police force was brought in and the crowd was dispersed. The stone-pelting took place for almost 10 minutes. 15 people sustained minor injuries in the incident. Based on the footage that the police gathered, 20 people have been taken into custody," said the Kurnool SP.

"Police have been deployed at the site of the incident and the situation is under control. Cases are being registered," added Kurnool SP Reddy.

A similar clash broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri yesterday when two communities came to face during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Several people including eight police personnel suffered injuries in the brawl. Additional police forces have since been deployed in the said area and other communally sensitive places in Delhi NCR.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:30 PM IST