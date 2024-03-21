 Andhra Pradesh: CBI Seizes Narcotic Drugs Concealed In Shipping Container At Visakhapatnam Port Under 'Operation Garuda'
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay/ Representative Image

In its fight against organized drug cartels on an International level as a part of “Operation Garuda”, CBI, acting on an input received through Interpol and with the assistance of Customs Department Vishakapatnam, detained shipping Container at Visakhapatnam Port.

The said container was booked from “Santos Port, Brazil” for delivery at Visakhapatnam, India in the name of Consignee which is a Visakhapatnam based private company. The Shipper had declared that the aforesaid container contains 1000 bags of Inactive Dried Yeast of 25 Kg each totalling 25000 kg. 

Narcotic Drugs In Shipping Container Seized, FIR Registered Against Consignee

However, on preliminary examination, through Narcotics Substances detection mechanisms, it appears that the material shipped contains  Narcotic drugs mixed with the Inactive Dried Yeast. The whole consignment has been seized and an FIR has been registered against the consignee and unknown others.

CBI's Global Efforts Against Narcotics

The Operation indicates involvement international criminal network engaged in importing narcotics drugs by way of mixing it with other substance commonly known as cutting agents.

In the past also, on basis of Interpol inputs, CBI has conducted operations and registered offences under NDPS Act in furtherance of its commitment towards fighting the Drug menace at an International level.

Further investigation is continuing. 

