Andhra Pradesh: 1 Dead, 2 Including MLC Injured In Car-Lorry Collision In Nellore, Visuals Surface

Car-Lorry Collision In Nellore | ANI

Nellore: One person was killed, and two others were injured, including MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy, on Friday, in a tragic road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore.



The Nellore East Rayalaseema MLC's car collided with a lorry in Dagdarthi while en route from Vijayawada to Nellore.

The MLC's assistant, Venkateswarlu, lost his life on the spot, and the car's driver sustained serious injuries.

MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy got injured after his car collided with a lorry in Dagadarthi. He has been admitted to the hospital and according to doctors, he is out of danger.

The MLC with critical injuries, was promptly shifted to Nellore Apollo Hospital. The doctors have assured that his life is not in danger.

Inspector Srinivas Rao said that the MLC's car met with an accident his secretary died on the spot and the driver and MLC sustained injuries, and Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Two accidents in a week in Andhra

This comes just two days after three persons were killed and several others were injured after two cars collided directly in Andhra Pradesh’s Devarapalli mandal on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 2 pm when an over speeding car, losing control, rammed into the opposite road and eventually collided head-on with another car.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera that was installed in the area. Around seven passengers were being ferried in one car, while four were present in the other, police said.

While three persons died, the other injured persons were shifted to the hospital for treatment