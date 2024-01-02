Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's Sister YS Sharmila Set To Join Congress: Reports |

YS Sharmila, founder president of YSR Telangana Party and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, is set to join the Congress party this week, said reports citing the grand old party sources. Sharmila's move comes shortly after the Congress won the Assembly polls in Telangana, ending the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's reign in the state.

Congress Welcomes YS Sharmila

Addressing rumours surrounding Sharmila's potential move, Andhra Pradesh Congress president Gidugu Rudra Raju stated that anyone respecting the ideology of the Congress party and its leadership is welcome. He expressed openness to Sharmila joining and extended a warm welcome on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Reports indicate that the Congress leadership plans to assign YS Sharmila a significant role in Andhra Pradesh, strategically positioning her for the upcoming state polls and the Lok Sabha election. This move is seen as an effort to revive the Congress in Andhra Pradesh, attracting those willing to part ways with the YSRCP, especially at a time when the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is grappling to maintain influence.

Sharmila's Political Journey And Family Dynamics

Born in 1974, YS Sharmila has been a prominent political figure, leading the YSR Telangana Party. Sharmila gained prominence in 2012 during the statehood movement in Telangana. Her brother, Jagan Mohan Reddy, formed YSR Congress Party (YSCRP) after parting ways with the Congress. Fast forward to 2021, Sharmila expressed political differences with her brother, launching the YSR Telangana Party. Despite not contesting the Telangana election earlier this year, she emphasized her confidence in the Congress's victory.

With Congress's voteshare in Andhra dwindling to around 1%, party leaders acknowledge the challenging situation. However, they hope that providing Sharmila with a prominent role, possibly as the state Congress chief, could offer a boost as the party gears up for a vigorous political battle against the BJP.