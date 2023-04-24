 WATCH: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila arrested after altercation with Police in Hyderabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWATCH: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila arrested after altercation with Police in Hyderabad

WATCH: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila arrested after altercation with Police in Hyderabad

Sharmila, who was on her way to an unemployment dharna, was stopped by the police and prevented from leaving her house. The incident soon turned into an argument, with Sharmila questioning the police's authority to house arrest her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila arrested after altercation with Police in Hyderabad |

YS Sharmila, the Chief of the YSRTP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party), was arrested by the police on Monday after an altercation outside her residence in Lotus Pond area. Sharmila, who was on her way to an unemployment dharna, was stopped by the police and prevented from leaving her house. The incident soon turned into an argument, with Sharmila questioning the police's authority to house arrest her.

Video shows her pushing police officials

In the video that has surfaced, it can be seen that Sharmila pushed the women constables who were obstructing her and questioned the men. The police tried to stop her from leaving the house, and when she tried to board her convoy, they stopped her car. During the scuffle, Sharmila also hit a woman constable.

Unemployment Initiative by YS Sharmila

Sharmila, along with other party leaders, had launched an unemployment initiative to fight the rising unemployment in the state. However, the police had denied permission for the initiative, and Sharmila had to approach the High Court. The High Court had granted conditional permission for the initiative.

Arrest and disappointment

Sharmila was forcibly arrested by the female police and taken to the Jubilee Hills Police Station. The police expressed disappointment with her behavior during the incident. Sharmila had misbehaved with the police when she was stopped on her way to the unemployment initiative.

Tension at Lotus Pond area

The incident has created tension in the Lotus Pond area. Sharmila and the YSRTP have been vocal in their criticism of the ruling BRS (Bharatiya Rajya Sabha) on issues of unemployment in the state. The arrest of Sharmila has only added to the political tension in the state.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sudan crisis: 2 French military aircrafts evacuate 388 people including Indians from war-hit country...

Sudan crisis: 2 French military aircrafts evacuate 388 people including Indians from war-hit country...

Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta's obscene video call with a woman goes viral; Opposition demands...

Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta's obscene video call with a woman goes viral; Opposition demands...

SC refuses to entertain Vijay Nair's plea challenging Delhi HC's order concerning excise policy scam

SC refuses to entertain Vijay Nair's plea challenging Delhi HC's order concerning excise policy scam

WATCH: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila arrested after altercation with Police in Hyderabad

WATCH: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila arrested after altercation with Police in Hyderabad

PM Modi is like God to us; no harm in worshipping: Former Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari; watch video

PM Modi is like God to us; no harm in worshipping: Former Maharashtra Guv BS Koshyari; watch video