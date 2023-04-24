WATCH: YSRTP chief YS Sharmila arrested after altercation with Police in Hyderabad |

YS Sharmila, the Chief of the YSRTP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party), was arrested by the police on Monday after an altercation outside her residence in Lotus Pond area. Sharmila, who was on her way to an unemployment dharna, was stopped by the police and prevented from leaving her house. The incident soon turned into an argument, with Sharmila questioning the police's authority to house arrest her.

#WATCH | Telangana Police detains YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila and shifts her to the local police station. She was detained after police officials received information about her visiting SIT office over the TSPSC question paper leak case pic.twitter.com/n6VaYgRarx — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

Video shows her pushing police officials

In the video that has surfaced, it can be seen that Sharmila pushed the women constables who were obstructing her and questioned the men. The police tried to stop her from leaving the house, and when she tried to board her convoy, they stopped her car. During the scuffle, Sharmila also hit a woman constable.

Unemployment Initiative by YS Sharmila

Sharmila, along with other party leaders, had launched an unemployment initiative to fight the rising unemployment in the state. However, the police had denied permission for the initiative, and Sharmila had to approach the High Court. The High Court had granted conditional permission for the initiative.

Arrest and disappointment

Sharmila was forcibly arrested by the female police and taken to the Jubilee Hills Police Station. The police expressed disappointment with her behavior during the incident. Sharmila had misbehaved with the police when she was stopped on her way to the unemployment initiative.

Tension at Lotus Pond area

The incident has created tension in the Lotus Pond area. Sharmila and the YSRTP have been vocal in their criticism of the ruling BRS (Bharatiya Rajya Sabha) on issues of unemployment in the state. The arrest of Sharmila has only added to the political tension in the state.