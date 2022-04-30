Anand Mahindra Birthday Special: Powerful quotes by the Indian billionaire businessman

Born on May 1, 1955, Anand Mahindra is an Indian businessman and the chairman of The Mahindra Group, a Mumbai-based multinational conglomerate with a revenue of $21 billion and a presence in multiple sectors, from agribusiness to aerospace.

Anand is an alumnus of Harvard University and Harvard Business School. In 1996, he established Nanhi Kali, a non-government organisation that supports education for underprivileged girls in India.

He was also named Forbes India’s 'Entrepreneur of the Year' for 2013. He received the Padma Bhushan Award, India’s third highest civilian award, in January 2020.

Notably, he has also invested in Indian startups, some of which include digital news website SheThePeople, social media platform LocalCircles, foodtech startup DishCo, education company Naandi Education Support & Training (NEST), assisted learning startup ﻿Thinkerbell Labs﻿ etc.

On Anand Mahindra's birthday, here's a look at some of his quotes, in order to pace up your efforts towards your life goals:

1. “Leaders don't look behinda or to the side. Instead, they look ahead.”

2. “When you set the right targets, aspirations, and you work efficiently and diligently, the numbers happen.”

3. “Whether in services or in manufacturing, the trick is to stay ahead of the curve. I believe we should not wait to be disrupted — we should become disruptors ourselves.”

4. “You have to treat every day as a new challenge, and you have to remain paranoid, as they say.”

5. “The more you drive positive change, the more enhanced your business model.”

6. “Nobody understands how the world will change. The only way you can plan for the future is to have scenarios. You have to have the courage to take a leap of faith on one of them.”

7. “Sustainability has to be a way of life to be a way of business.”

8. “There is a degree of freedom that creates aspirations.”

9. “Benchmarking is an ongoing exercise in any company that aspires for leadership.”

10. “I have always said that, more than 'big bang' reforms, it is every day what is happening, changing on the ground.”

11. “You have to seed internal disruptors. You need sources of internal disruption. They don't guarantee your survival, but you have got to try.”

12. “Life has an interesting way of teaching even the most powerful people that joy from wealth is fleeting at best.”

13. “Brevity speaks. It forces you to convey complex thoughts.”

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 04:20 PM IST