Amritsar twin blast case: NSG joins investigation, visits spot

Chandigarh: Even as the Punjab police had yet to have any significant lead into the case of two minor blasts taking place within about 30 hours on the Heritage Street near Golden Temple in Amritsar since Saturday night, a national security guard (NSG) team has joined the probe and visited the spot.

Pertinently, the national investigation agency (NIA) has already inspected the spot while the forensic science laboratory (FSL) team had also collected some evidence from the spot results of which were still awaited.

No major casualty in both the blasts

It may be recalled that while there were no casualties in both these incidents, a person had sustained minor injuries and a windshield of a car was broken in the second blast that took early Monday morning. In the first blast also - that took place near a sweet shop late Saturday night also on the Heritage Street - a person had received minor injuries

For record, the blast sites are on the Heritage Street that leads to nearby Jalllianwala Bagh and Golden Temple which have now been cordoned off by the police and para-military force teams.

16 CCTV cameras at the Heritage Street

Importantly enough, media reports said that of the total 16 CCTV cameras installed on the Heritage Street, only one could capture some movement around the time of the two low-intensity blasts. On Monday, the Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav had said that the police was looking into all possible angles.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had also demanded a thorough probe into the case and sought concrete steps to ensure a peaceful atmosphere.