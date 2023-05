WATCH: NSG team reaches twin-blast site near Amritsar's Golden Temple for investigation |

On Tuesday, a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) was seen at Heritage Street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar where two-low intensity blasts took place recently.

Police said that one person was injured in a minor blast on May 8 morning at Heritage Street, police said, adding that it was the very site where an explosion took place on May 6.

The cause of the explosion, however, is yet to be ascertained and police had said that they are "verifying" the cause of the incident.

The police said that one person received a minor injury in the leg and the glass facades of some nearby buildings were damaged in yesterday's blast.

WATCH | A team of National Security Guard (NSG) conducts investigation at the spot near Amritsar's Golden Temple where a suspected bomb explosion was reported yesterday pic.twitter.com/XqS8ACvH2C — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

A sweeper present on the spot during the incident said, "I am a sweeper here and was doing my duty when I heard a big blast sound and saw heavy smoke," he said.

On May 6 night around 11:15 pm there was an explosion at the same Heritage Street near the Golden Temple, police said in which one person was injured. Amritsar ADCP Mehtab Singh had said that both Saturday's blast and the one on Monday were of low intensity.

Commissioner of Police Amritsar had tweeted on May 8 that Punjab Police is "scientifically and forensically investigating the case of the Amritsar explosions to find the truth."

@PunjabPoliceInd is scientifically and forensically investigating the #Amritsar explosions case to find the truth.



Law & Order, Peace & Harmony in the state shall be maintained and mischief makers and rumour mongers shall be dealt with sternly. (1/2) — Commissioner of Police Amritsar (@cpamritsar) May 8, 2023

"Law & Order, Peace & Harmony in the state shall be maintained and mischief makers and rumour mongers shall be dealt with sternly," it said.

Stating that the situation on the ground is completely normal, it requested that citizens and mediapersons fact check news from official sources.