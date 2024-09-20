Amritsar-Katra Bullet Train Projects Gets Approval From Government

Amritsar-Katra Bullet Train Projects Gets Approval Cabinet Approval | File pic

In a recent statement to the press, Shwet Malik, the ex-MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Railway Ministers Piyush Goyal and Ashwani Vaishnav. He emphasised his continuous support for the Amritsar-Jammu Bullet Train project, which he initially mentioned in Parliament in 2017.



In 2018, the project was approved, and work is now scheduled to start after the tender was floated in 2020. Malik proudly mentioned that while serving as an MP, he put in a lot of effort to advocate for the creation of high-speed rail routes linking Amritsar with Delhi and Katra, a goal that is now being achieved by the present government.

Advantages Of Amritsar-Delhi Bullet Rail Project



Malik stressed the importance of the Amritsar-Delhi Bullet Rail Project in reducing travel durations. After its construction is finished, the train will be able to travel the 465-kilometre distance from Amritsar to Delhi in only 1 hour and 40 minutes, making it possible for people to work in Delhi and still make it back home to Amritsar by the end of the day.

The train will make scheduled stops at important points on its journey, such as Kaithal, Jind, Ambala, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar. The service can carry up to 750 passengers and will greatly improve travel between these major cities, reaching a top speed of 350 kilometres per hour and operating at 320 kilometres per hour.

Future Developments

In the future, Shwet Malik also discussed intentions to build a high-speed train linking Amritsar with Katra, the sacred city in Jammu. This train will travel 190 kilometers in only one hour, going through Batala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Samba, and Jammu.



Both train routes will have elevated tracks, underground sections, and ground-level tracks, with top speeds of 320 kilometers per hour and an average speed of 200 kilometers per hour.



Furthermore, Malik expressed his dedication to transforming Amritsar Railway Station into a top-tier facility with a considerable investment of Rs 500 crore, leading to a substantial improvement in passenger services. With contributions from different leaders and organizations, including a Rs 300 crore investment from NITI Aayog for the Amritsar-Firozepur rail link, the region is poised for significant advancements in railway transportation.

