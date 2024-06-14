Real Time Data On Rainfall: Bullet Train Project To Adopt Automated Rainfall Monitoring System, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Automated Rainfall Monitoring System Adopted For Bullet Train Project, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Representative Image/Pexels

As India is gearing up for the launch of its high speed Bullet Train, and in a step towards enhancing the safety of the upcoming Bullet train services, Union Minister of Railways, I&B, and electronics & IT ministries, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Friday, June 14, made an announcement via the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, about the implementation of Automated Rainfall Monitoring System in Bullet trains, highlighting the adoption of advanced technologies to ensure safe operation of high speed trains.

Vaishnaw, in his X post, wrote, "To ensure the safe operations of #BulletTrain services, an automated Rainfall Monitoring System has been adopted. This system will provide real time data on the rainfall using rain gauges, equipped with advanced instrumentation system."

What is Automated Rainfall Monitoring System?

Keeping safety at the forefront of this ambitious project, an Automated Rainfall Monitoring System has been adopted which will provide the real time data on rainfall.

This cutting edge technology uses rain gauges equipped with advanced instrumentation with control circuitry and a rain detector that senses falling raindrops.

When rain is detected, the system activates an electromechanical mechanism that moves the rain gauge container from a downward-facing position to a vertical one, allowing it to collect rainwater. And as the rain gauge collects water, the rainfall is measured.

Furthermore as the rain stops, the final height of the collected rainwater is measured and the system then rotates the container back to its original position, draining the water away by gravity. This makes sure that the gauge is ready for the next rainfall event.

Why This Matters

By placing the gauges near these critical points, the system can closely monitor areas with significant cuttings and potential landslide risks.

High-speed trains, like the Bullet Train, travel at incredible speeds.

Rain can make the tracks slippery and also can increase the risk of accidents, especially in areas prone to landslides or flooding. By implementing such Automated Rainfall Monitoring System, it can at some point ensure the passenger and staff safety.