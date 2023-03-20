Amritpal Singh's driver & uncle surrender before Punjab Police, radical preacher still at large

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's driver and uncle have surrendered before the cops in Jalandhar but the Waris Punjab De founder is still at large.

Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh surrendered near a gurdwara in the Mehatpur area in Jalandhar late Sunday night, Jalandhar Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural) Swarandeep Singh said.

The hunt for Amritpal, however, is still on, the SSP said.

The state police has so far arrested 112 supporters of Amritpal. on Sunday, it conducted flag marches and searches across the state in their manhunt for Amritpal.

Amritpal declared fugitive

The Khalistan sympathiser has been declared a fugitive by the Punjab government and was booked in a fresh case on Sunday for possessing illegal arms.

Police said that during the Saturday massive operation to arrest him, nine weapons – one .315 bore rifle, seven .12 bore rifles and one revolver, besides over 370 live cartridges of different calibers, were recovered from the vehicles of his and his closed aides, while two of the cars used by them had also been seized.

Several cases against Amritpal

Police said that Amritpal and the supporters of the "Waris Punjab De’’ (WPD) organisation, which he headed, faced four criminal cases relating to spreading disharmony in society, attempt to murder, attacking police personnel and obstructing public servants from discharging duties. (With PTI inputs)