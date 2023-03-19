WATCH: Punjab police arrest Amritpal Singh's bodyguards in Jalandhar; another aide nabbed in Gurugram; fugitive leader searched |

Punjab Police is on their foot to arrest the radical Khalistan sympathizer and Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh. Efforts are being taken on a large scale to bring down his network all over Punjab. In a similar attempt on Sunday, police arrested three of Singh's bodyguards in a car chase in Jalandhar.

A CCTV footage surfaced on the internet shows the ordeal of their arrest in which two of them can be seen fleeing away from the scene to ultimately get caught by the cops within seconds.

This CCTV footage is being told of Jalandhar's Mehatpur market, in which #AmritpalSingh's associates are being detained by the police and their weapons are being confiscated. pic.twitter.com/Wq29YuA7JM — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 19, 2023

Another arrest was made in Gurugram where Amritpal Singh's another close aide and financer Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh was nabbed by Punjab and Haryana police from his house in Gurugram.

CCTV Footage, #AmritpalSingh's close aide and financer Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh arrested by Punjab and Haryana police from his house in Gurugram. https://t.co/qcvQG1P563 pic.twitter.com/1d7IjaF5dk — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 19, 2023

The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him, officials said. Security has been beefed up in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Police are on their feet to nab the Khalistan preacher as he has been avoiding arrests for more than 24 hours.

Police on Saturday launched a "massive state-wide cordon and search operations (CASO)" in the state against the members of the 'Waris Punjab De' group, headed by Singh, against whom several criminal cases have been registered.

Internet suspended till March 20

All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge) & all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab suspended till March 20 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety told Department of Home Affairs & Justice, Government of Punjab.