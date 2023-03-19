Fresh FIR filed against 'fugitive' Amritpal Singh for possession of illegal weapons, escape car seized

Punjab Police on Sunday filed a fresh FIR against radical preacher Amritpal Singh and some of his aides for possession of illegal weapons. The car that he used to escape has been seized along with some other vehicles and ammunition.

One of the cars in his convoy had a Kirpan, a .315 bore weapon with 57 live cartridges inside it. The car was abandoned after it was used.

Seven associates of the Waris Punjab De founder have been arrested by the controversial Khalistani preacher.

"Amritpal was chased by police for about 20-25 kms but he managed to escape. We've recovered a number of weapons & two cars were also seized.

"Search is underway & we'll arrest him soon. Law & order will be maintained," said Jalandhar CP KS Chahal while addressing the media.

Amritpal termed as fugitive

The Punjab government had on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal, with police arresting 78 members of an outfit headed by him, officials said.

The elusive preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

78 people arrested so far

Seventy-eight persons have been arrested so far, while several others have been detained for questioning, they said.

An FIR dated February 24 stands registered against WPD elements for the attack on Ajnala Police Station.