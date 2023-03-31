Amritpal Singh's accomplice Joga Singh arrested |

Joga Singh, the accomplice of the fugitive Amritpal Singh, has been arrested. Joga Singh had allegedly provided the Scorpio vehicle used by Amritpal Singh to flee from the authorities.

According to reports, Joga was arrested in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday by the Punjab police near Ludhiana.

Amritpal Singh, a suspected Khalistani supporter, had been on the run since his involvement in the Red Fort violence during the farmers' protest in January 2021. The police had been searching for him for several months and had recently traced his location to Fazilka in Punjab.

About Joga Singh's arrest

Joga Singh's arrest is a significant breakthrough in the case, and the police are hoping that he will provide valuable information about Amritpal Singh's whereabouts and activities. The police have also seized the Scorpio vehicle used by Amritpal Singh and are investigating the case further.

The arrest of Joga Singh has raised concerns about the involvement of religious institutions in political and criminal activities. The authorities have urged all citizens to respect the law and refrain from supporting individuals or groups involved in illegal activities.

About Amritpal fleeing away from arrest

Amritpal Singh, Khalistani separatist and radical preacher, has managed to evade authorities for more than 10 days despite being hunted down by the police. His latest escape was on Tuesday when he ran past a police checkpoint in Hoshiarpur in a car. Singh and his aide, Papalpreet Singh, used a network of women to avoid detection.