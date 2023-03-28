Amritpal Singh case: Punjab govt tells high court close to nabbing fugitive

Close to catching Amritpal Singh, Punjab govt tells high court | File Photo

The Punjab administration informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday that they are close to apprehending extremist preacher Amritpal Singh. Amritpal Singh has been missing since a police crackdown on him and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' in Punjab began on March 18. The habeas corpus case filed by counsel Imaan Singh Khara, seeking the release of Amritpal Singh from alleged police detention, was heard in the court of Justice N S Shekhawat.

Khara recently filed a habeas corpus petition, saying Amritpal Singh was being held in "illegal custody" by police. During the resumption of the case, Punjab Advocate General Vinod Ghai informed the court that Amritpal Singh had not yet been detained.

AG informed the court that they were close to arresting Amritpal Singh

The petitioner told reporters outside the courthouse that the AG had informed the court that they were close to apprehending Amritpal Singh. The AG testified in court that they were working with other agencies to apprehend the extreme preacher.

According to the petitioner, the judge requested that the AG provide an affidavit in this regard. The court also ordered the petitioner to present an affidavit proving Amritpal Singh was in police custody. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for March 29.