Amit Shah's Home Ministry red flags fake video targeting minorities, Tablighi audio, takes it down later - the story so far

The Amit Shah-run union home ministry recently appointed a thinktank on how to ‘spot and investigate’ fake news. This thinktank, amongst many things, red-flagged the targeting of minorities during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the allegedly doctored audio clip of the Tablighi Jamaat chief in its 40-page report. However, according to an Indian Express article, the report has been pulled down within a day of being posted online, stating that there were some ‘corrections being made following which the report will be uploaded again’.

The same newspaper had on Saturday reported that the Delhi police had said that the Tablighi Jamaat audio clip that told people to not observe social distancing had been ‘doctored’. However, the Delhi police rubbished the report, saying that “the news is not only factually incorrect but seems to be based on wholly unverified sources and purely conjectural imagination”.

The guide, meanwhile, stated: “One of the fake news spreading vectors is fake videos. Here, most of the video content carries false message, hatred, communal violence, etc., to spread panic.”