KillFakeNews: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati support Vijay Deverakonda in his fight against fake news

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda had recently lashed out at websites for spreading 'fake news' against him and released a video addressing the same. Soon after the video was published, several actors supported the 'Dear Comrade' actor and trended the hashtag #KillFakeNews. Megastar Mahesh Babu also took to twitter to extend his support towards Vijay Deverakonda. He said, "I stand by you brother."

Reacting to his tweet, Mahesh Babu penned down a note that read: "It takes years of hard work, effort, patience, passion, and sacrifice to earn the love and respect of the people. You work to be the husband your wife deserves, the superhero father your kids want you to be, and the superstar your fans crave for. And then, some faceless person, ready to do anything for money, disrespects you, lies to readers, and spreads misinformation, all for his next paycheck. I want to protect our beautiful industry Of Telugu cinema, I want to protect my fans and I want to protect my kids from a world where this is considered normal. I call upon the industry to act upon these fake websites that live off us and disrespect and lie about us collectively."