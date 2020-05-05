KillFakeNews: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati support Vijay Deverakonda in his fight against fake news

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda had recently lashed out at websites for spreading 'fake news' against him and released a video addressing the same. Soon after the video was published, several actors supported the 'Dear Comrade' actor and trended the hashtag #KillFakeNews. Megastar Mahesh Babu also took to twitter to extend his support towards Vijay Deverakonda. He said, "I stand by you brother."
Reacting to his tweet, Mahesh Babu penned down a note that read: "It takes years of hard work, effort, patience, passion, and sacrifice to earn the love and respect of the people. You work to be the husband your wife deserves, the superhero father your kids want you to be, and the superstar your fans crave for. And then, some faceless person, ready to do anything for money, disrespects you, lies to readers, and spreads misinformation, all for his next paycheck. I want to protect our beautiful industry Of Telugu cinema, I want to protect my fans and I want to protect my kids from a world where this is considered normal. I call upon the industry to act upon these fake websites that live off us and disrespect and lie about us collectively."
This comes after Vijay Deverakonda's video and tweet about a website propagating fake news about his COVID-19 fund, which is aimed at helping the middle class amid lockdown. Sharing a video, Vijay had said, "This Video is my responsibility to my people. Meanwhile, You are welcome to continue trying to end my career, destroy my image, write nonsense about me. Cuz, IDGAF. Over and out. #SpreadPositivity #KillFakeNews Love Vijay Deverakonda."
'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati also came out in support of Vijay and wrote, "Spoken out well my man!! @TheDeverakonda @SureshProdns and I stand by you!!"
The 'Arjun Reddy' actor in a 20-minute long video, addressed the false report that was published by a gossip website. "When someone who is supposed to be the guardian of truth lies to you or betrays your trust, intentionally – the society is in danger," he captioned it.
Check it out here:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)