Faridabad Police 'busts' Sambit Patra's 'fake news'; #JhootaPatra trends on Twitter

On Monday, #JhootaPatra began to trend on Twitter and people shared the screenshots of a deleted tweet of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

In the tweet, Patra had shared an Indian Express article "Another ASHA worker is beaten while at work". However, Patra said that the incident took place in Faridabad and Faridabad Police were quick to bust Sambit Patra's fake news.

Patra had written, "In Faridabad, Jaan Mohammad and his people mercilessly beat up ASHA workers, who were collecting data on corona. They spread the news in the entire neighbourhood that the government was collecting data for the NRC. Police are looking for Jaan Mohammad and his associates to arrest them.”

Faridabad Police commented, "Sir namaskar, the incident involving ASHA workers that you are stating is not from Faridabad.”

Here is the now deleted tweet: