Amit Shah visits Guwahati but skips Manipur which is burning since 22 days: Congress | File pic

The Congress on Thursday attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over his Assam visit, saying he goes all the way to Guwahati but does not deem it necessary to visit Manipur which has been "burning for 22 days". The attack came even as fresh violence was reported from the state.

Shah was on a day-long visit to Assam to attend three events to mark the completion of two years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state.

Jairam Ramesh slams Amit Shah

"This is the same Union Home Minister who held 16 rallies and 15 road shows in Karnataka, but cannot find time for the people of Manipur who are suffering a lot due to the ideology and politics of the so-called Double Engine Sarkar," Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

The Union Home Minister goes all the way to Guwahati today, but does not deem it fit to visit Imphal when Manipur has been burning for 22 days.



This is the same Union Home Minister who held 16 rallies and 15 road shows in Karnataka, but cannot find time for the people of Manipur… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 25, 2023

Later, at an event in Guwahati, Shah said that he will travel to Manipur to resolve all disputes, but all groups should remove mistrust and suspicion among themselves.

"I will go to Manipur soon and stay there for three days but before that, both groups should remove mistrust and suspicion among themselves and ensure that peace is restored in the state," Shah said.

Clashes in Manipur

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts of the state on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The ethnic clashes claimed over 70 lives and some 10,000 army and paramilitary personnel had to be deployed to restore normalcy in the north-eastern state.