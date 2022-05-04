Amit Shah to embark on 2-day West Bengal visit from tomorrow: All you need to know

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to attend some public programs during his two-day visit to the state.

Soon after reaching Kolkata on Thursday morning, Shah will fly off to Hingalganj and will visit BSF’s battalion number 85 and will flag off floating boat ambulances at Floating Border Outpost (BoP) Sutlej.

He will later lay the foundation stone of the Maitri Museum and attend programmes at Kalyani before visiting Siliguri in North Bengal.

After attending a public meeting at Siliguri on Thursday, Shah will return to Kolkata on Thursday night.

On May 6, Shah will visit Teen Bigha and interact with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and after returning to Kolkata will hold few meetings with BJP MPs, MLAs and office bearers.

In the evening he will attend a cultural event organised by the Ministry of Culture at Victoria Memorial to celebrate the intangible heritage tag given to Durga Puja by UNESCO.

According to the invitation card issued, no mention of representatives from the state government is there and apart from Shah, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be present. Danseuse Dona Ganguly will dance in this programme named ‘Mukti Matrika’.

According to BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh, Shah’s visit to the state will boost the morale of the party workers and also that more leaders from the centre will visit the state ahead of the panchayat polls scheduled next year.

Ghosh also claimed that BJP national president JP Nadda will be visiting Bengal in June and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the state soon.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 09:06 PM IST