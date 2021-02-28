Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for claiming there is no dedicated fisheries ministry

Rahul Gandhi had on February 17 talked about the need for a separate fisheries ministry. After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers, including Giriraj Singh and Kiren Rijiju, had criticised the Congress leader, pointing out that the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying already existed.

While addressing a public rally ahead of assembly elections in the Union Territory Puducherry's Karaikal district, Amit Shah said National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is going to form the next government under the leadership of BJP in Puducherry. He also added that the Congress party is disintegrating not only in Puducherry but across the country due to dynasticism.

"Based on my political experience, I say that the NDA government is going to be formed under the leadership of BJP in Puducherry in the next elections," he said.

Lambasting the erstwhile Congress government in Puducherry, Amit Shah alleged V Narayansamy, who headed it, gave "cut money" to the "Gandhi family" from Rs 15,000 crore Central funds. Shah claimed the Congress government, which collapsed earlier this month after losing majority, indulged in "petty politics" over Central schemes meant for Puducherry.

He charged the former chief minister with focussing more on serving the "Gandhi family" in Delhi and giving "cut money".

Hitting out at Narayanasamy for blaming the BJP for the fall of his government, Shah said many senior leaders were leaving the Congress "because it is collapsing across the country due to dynasty politics."

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. Of the 30 Assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)