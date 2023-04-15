Amit Shah's West Bengal target: 35 Lok Sabha seats and nothing less |

Suri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited Suri in Birbhum district and has targeted at least 35 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal in the parliamentary election scheduled next year.

Addressing a public rally, Shah said that if BJP wins 35 seats from Bengal then the Mamata Banerjee government won’t survive beyond 2025.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again become the Prime Minister in 2024. It is only Modi who can give a befitting reply to Pakistan or fight militancy in Kashmir. By giving 77 Assembly seats, people of Bengal have also given a huge responsibility to the saffron camp,” said Shah.

Shah slammed TMC govt

Taking potshots at the Trinamool Congress government, the Union Home Minister alleged that Mamata didi is only bothered about making her nephew the next Chief Minister.

“Mamata didi is not bothered about the youth of Bengal but is only bothered of making her nephew the next CM. Under TMC, Bengal has turned into a hub of bomb-making factories. Only BJP can defeat the corrupt rule of TMC and let me clarify the next CM here will be from BJP. Parties like TMC, Congress and communists were hindrances in the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya for years. But Modi-ji laid the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir,” further added Shah.

Shah then inaugurated new party office in Birbhum

After the rally Shah had inaugurated a new party office in Birbhum and held an organizational meeting before leaving for Dakshineswar temple in Kolkata.

Shah before leaving for Kolkata had also met Bogtui carnage victim Mihilal Seikh and assured him of all help.

After offering prayers at Dakshineswar temple, Shah said that he gets ‘energized’ every time he visits this Kali temple.

“I have prayed for the common people and also for proper law and order in the state. I have also prayed for Modiji becoming the PM again. The vibes I saw in Suri it is evident that BJP will win over 35 seats from Bengal and will get back in power with over 300 seats,” added the Union Home Minister.

TMC's reply to BJP

Slamming BJP, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that a ‘conspiracy’ against TMC government by the center is clear.

“How can a union minister openly threaten to topple an elected government before it completes its full term? It is clear that the center is conspiring against the TMC government. They (BJP) can dream of 35 seats but will lose the poll next year,” added Ghosh.