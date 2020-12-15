Amit Shah removes Matua turf from West Bengal itinerary

Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to make a two-day visit to West Bengal on December 19 will not be visiting Bongaon under North 24 Parganas, which was initially chosen for the Shah’s rally.

According to sources, the schedule of the Union Home Minister has been changed as the saffron camp fears another political clash there. “There is a furour among the Matua over the CAA. So, to avoid any political clashes ahead of the polls the central leaders have changed the venue. On December 19, Shah is likely to hold a programme at West Midnapore and at Bolpur on the following day. He will be also visiting Vishwa Bharati Vice-Chancellor,” said the sources.

They mentioned in the next trip to the state, the Union Home Minister will definitely visit the Matua belt.

However, according to the political analysts Bongaon constituency is crucial for the BJP as they have managed to oust the TMC citadel in the last parliamentary election.

Notably, BJP MP from Bongaon Shantanu Thakur recently had expressed his disenchantment over BJP’s government’s delay in implementation of CAA. Thakur has also written to the central government twice in recent months for immediate implementation of the contentious citizenship act and had also led public rallies and meetings to reiterate his demand.

TMC govt starts new scheme ‘Manabik Prakalpo’

‘Duare Sarkar’ (Govt at doorstep), the ruling Trinamool Congress’ public outreach programme, reached the second phase on December 15. To connect with the masses ahead of the 2021 Assembly election, the West Bengal Government includes a new scheme named Manabik Prakalpo (Humanity Scheme) under “Duare Sarkar.” In this scheme, Rs1000 pension will be given to every physically challenged citizen across the state.

In Phase I, more than 64 lakh people were registered under various schemes in only 11 days. More than 60 % of Bengal’s citizens have availed the Swasthya Sathi (health scheme).

Bengal BJP seeks central forces’ deployment

A delegation from the Bengal BJP met Chief Election Commission Sunil Arora demanding deployment of central forces in the state from January.

Taking a hint from the BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy attack by alleged ‘TMC goons’ on December 10 on his way to Diamond Harbour, the BJP delegation claimed Bengal will witness more pre-poll violence if the central forces are not deployed.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta claimed deployment of central forces from January is needed as the ruling Trinamool Congress will resort to violence just to stay in power and Bengal will see more political murder and also mentioned that the Chief Election Commissioner has assured them of all help.