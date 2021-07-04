PM Modi, Amit Shah, other ministers congratulate Pushkar Singh Dhami for taking oath as 11th CM of Uttarakhand

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday took oath as the eleventh chief minister of Uttarakhand, thus paving the way for his elevation as to the state's top post. Dhami was administered oath of office by governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhavan in Dehradun.

Now, congratulatory messages poured in for the new Chief Minister, a day after he was elected as the leader of the BJP's legislature party in the hill state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated new Uttarakhand CM and shared his best wishes for the team. He wrote, "Congratulations to Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand".