PM Modi, Amit Shah, other ministers congratulate Pushkar Singh Dhami for taking oath as 11th CM of Uttarakhand

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday took oath as the eleventh chief minister of Uttarakhand, thus paving the way for his elevation as to the state's top post. Dhami was administered oath of office by governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhavan in Dehradun.
Now, congratulatory messages poured in for the new Chief Minister, a day after he was elected as the leader of the BJP's legislature party in the hill state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated new Uttarakhand CM and shared his best wishes for the team. He wrote, "Congratulations to Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand".
Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Dhami on Twitter and said that he hopes Dhami will work dedicatedly towards public welfare in the state. He wrote, "Mr Pushkar Dhami, heartiest congratulations to you on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. I believe that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, you will give new energy and momentum to the development journey of Uttarakhand and work for public welfare with full devotion and dedication".
Union Minister of Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari took to his Twitter to congratulate Pushkar Singh Dhami after he was sworn in as the new Uttarakhand CM earlier today. He wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. I am sure that with your experience and efforts, Uttarakhand will definitely develop more rapidly".
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sarma congratulated Dhami and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami ji on being sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. I am confident that the State will scale new heights of development under your leadership".
Here's how other BJP leaders and party members across the country wished the newly elected CM.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)