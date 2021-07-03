Who is Pushkar Singh Dhami? All you need to know about Uttarakhand's 3rd Chief Minister in 4 months

Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday was sworn as the new CM of Uttarakhand.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday had elected Khatima MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand. His appointment to the top post comes after former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat handed over his resignation letter to Governor on Friday.

He was also elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party, paving the way for him to take over as the eleventh CM of Uttarakhand.

About 57 BJP MLAs of the state met at the party headquarters in Dehradun today to choose the next CM of the state, which is scheduled to go to the elections next year.

Who is Pushkar Singh Dhami?

Born on 16th September 1975 in Khatima, is a member of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly from the Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Pushkar Singh Dhami in politics:

the 45-year-old MLA from the Khatima constituency of the Udham Singh Nagar district has never held a ministerial position in the state cabinet. The two-time MLA has a strong sway among the youth as he remained the president of the BJP youth wing in the state and has worked in different positions in the RSS' students wing ABVP for many years. By profession, Pushkar Singh Dhami is an advocate.