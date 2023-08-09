Amit Shah No-Confidence Speech: Netizens Point Out Irony After Home Minister's Dynastic Politics Remark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attacked the Congress for dynasty politics in his speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during the no-confidence motion debate. However, netizens pointed out that at the members of parliament sitting behind Shah were too the children of BJP politicians.

"Amit Shah delivering speech on dynastic politics. Irony in background - Jyoti Scindia is son of Madhavrao Scindia. Kiran Rejiju is son of Rinchin Kharu. Anupriya Patel is daughter of Krishna Patel. All are products of dynasty but they have audacity to clap on Shah's speech," an X (formerly Twitter) user noted.

During his speech, Shah said the Modi government effectively tackled corruption, dynasty politics, and appeasement politics. He also introducing the slogan, "Corruption quit India, dynasticism quit India, appeasement quit India." This was an apparent play on the name of the opposition INDIA bloc.

"Narendra Modi has dismantled corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement and gave importance to politics of performance," Shah said during the debate.

